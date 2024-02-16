DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Bando is proud to welcome for their first time in Milan: WHYLD. These guys truly know how to set the dancefloor on fire and make your body move. The event will feature a showcase by YD Frost presenting his most recent EP: 'Corrida'.
