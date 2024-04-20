DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We welcome Desta French presenting the most exciting voices emerging from London’s Latin music scene. A live band of Latinx musicians perform with original music makers weaving their Latin American heritage and their British upbringing to create something...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.