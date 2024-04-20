Top track

Ojos Negros

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Desta French presents: Latinas of London

The Jazz Cafe
Sat, 20 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ojos Negros
Got a code?

About

We welcome Desta French presenting the most exciting voices emerging from London’s Latin music scene. A live band of Latinx musicians perform with original music makers weaving their Latin American heritage and their British upbringing to create something...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Milena Sanchez, JSCA, Sophie Castillo and 1 more

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.