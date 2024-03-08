Top track

Monday Morning in Lagos

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ogun Afrobeat

Sala Clamores
Fri, 8 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Monday Morning in Lagos
Got a code?

About

Ogún Afrobeat es, en resumidas cuentas, una propuesta osada en lo musical que no se conforma con satisfacer a los devotos de las sonoridades africanas y afroamericanas, sino que persigue un diálogo franco, diáfano y sin fronteras idiomáticas o estilísticas...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Clamores
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ogun Afrobeat

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.