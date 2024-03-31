DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pasqua Malua54 - Inaugurazione

Malua 54
Sun, 31 Mar, 6:00 pm
PartyLido di Spina
€12.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Malua54: UN’ESPERIENZA UNICA A LIDO DI SPINA! ⚡️

31 Marzo 2024: inizio di una Nuova, Sorprendente e Imperdibile Era.

Abbiamo preparato una stagione senza precedenti: ci aspetta un’estate di Star Nazionali ed Internazionali assieme ai Format più ballati,...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Phenix SRLS.

Venue

Malua 54

Via Spiaggia, 54, 44029 Lido di Spina (FE)
Doors open6:00 pm

