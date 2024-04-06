DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rise Carmine are swinging the doors wide open on the psych-rock scene in a new genreless world. With an unabashedly eclectic sound equally rooted in 90s alternative and new-age psychedelia, Rise Carmine is keen on leaning into genres outside of the rock/al...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.