Conservatorio Superior de Música de Madrid

Sala Clamores
Wed, 8 May, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
Free
La RCSMM Big Band es un proyecto que nace en el año 2015 con el objetivo de acercar el Jazz al alumnado del Real Conservatorio Superior de Música de Madrid, en esta modalidad de gran agrupación instrumental. Su recorrido en conciertos por diferentes salas...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Presentado por Sala Clamores.
Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

