Yung Filly's Yeahhh Man Party Valentines Special

Lafayette
Fri, 16 Feb, 10:30 pm
PartyLondon
£8.80
About

Secret Line Up to be announced Special Guests!

Friday 16 FEBRUARY - 10:30pm : LAFAYETTE

All AFILLYATES Get tickets NOW!

New year motion 2024, sold out dates, travelling the world and back. It's making sense for one more sweet special night. Affiliyates...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Project Parties.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Lafayette

11 Goods Way, Kings Cross, London N1C 4PW, UK
Doors open10:30 pm

