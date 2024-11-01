Top track

Fri, 1 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
£28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The first Tom Robinson Band emerged amid the turmoil of late 70s Britain - in a time of punk rock, political unrest and economic gloom. TRB became known for the hit single 2-4- 6-8 Motorway, their vocal support of Rock Against Racism and for the anthem Sin...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by TVs Over.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

