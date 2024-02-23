Top track

Cuando Se Detiene el Tiempo

Eterno Cantar: Lucas Delgado y Asier Olabarrieta

Casa Astor
Fri, 23 Feb, 8:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€11.22

Top track

About

El multiinstrumentista y compositor barcelonés Lucas Delgado presenta Eterno Cantar, una recopilación de 20 canciones de autoría original inspiradas en 20 personalidades distintas y escritas en catalán, castellano, inglés y portugués.

Incitado por su cada...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Casa Ástor.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lucas Delgado

Venue

Casa Astor

Carrer De Santa Caterina 6, 08014 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

