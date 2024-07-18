Top track

Catching Feelings (feat. SIX60)

Drax Project

The Jazz Cafe
Thu, 18 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

“Drax Project knows how to put on a show, with four-part harmonies, funky pop beats and a whole lot of charm.” -Billboard.

Having established themselves as one of the world's emerging 'must see' live acts, Drax Project are Shaan Singh (lead vocals, sax, k...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Drax Project

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

