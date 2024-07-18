DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
“Drax Project knows how to put on a show, with four-part harmonies, funky pop beats and a whole lot of charm.” -Billboard.
Having established themselves as one of the world's emerging 'must see' live acts, Drax Project are Shaan Singh (lead vocals, sax, k...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.