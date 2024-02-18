DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ferra Black, Luquez, Camilo Porras

Sun, 18 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJBrooklyn
$28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Listen Sundays presents:

→Ferra Black

→Luquez

→Camilo Porras

For VIP inquiries, contact: info@listenbrooklyn.com

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Listen Brooklyn
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

198 Randolph Street, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

