DR Meaker + Carnival Collective

The Fox & Firkin
Fri, 5 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Get ready for a night of unparalleled energy as Dr Meaker (3 piece show) shares the stage with Carnival Collective! This one-of-a-kind event promises an electrifying blend of beats, rhythms, and soulful melodies that will have you dancing the night away....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dr Meaker, Carnival Collective

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

