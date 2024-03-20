Top track

Telehealth

Permanent Records Roadhouse
Wed, 20 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sid The Cat Presents

Telehealth

3/20/2024 at Permanent Records Roadhouse

Inside Show.

21+

Led by Alexander Attitude, Telehealth is an unpredictable pop band with heavy nods to post-punk, minimal synth, egg-punk, new wave, art rock, glam, and krautrock...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Telehealth

Venue

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90065, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

