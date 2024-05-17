DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Soema Montenegro

Kings Place (Hall Two)
Fri, 17 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£19.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Singer, experimental composer and researcher of the Latin American voice, Soema Montenegro mixes the sounds and images of the jungle and mountain landscapes with her original poetry, creating a new and unique voice in the current South American music scene...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Kings Place.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Soema Montenegro

Venue

Kings Place (Hall Two)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.