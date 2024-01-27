Top track

Manics - Better Now

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Underwar3 x Popgang Records

Secret location DTLA
Sat, 27 Jan, 11:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Manics - Better Now
Got a code?

About

Underwar3 x Popgang Records

Explore the sonic spaces of Los Angeles dance music label Popgang Records. Featuring a complete line up of label acts and special guests in DTLA.

Expect house, techno, disco, indie dance and more from the LA collective.

Stric...

This is an 21+ event
Underwar3 x Popgang Present:
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Manics, Ocean Roulette, Pam Sessions and 1 more

Venue

Secret location DTLA

Los Angeles, California 90033, United States
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.