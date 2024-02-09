DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Provoker Afterparty: Mareux (DJ), Riki (DJ), Going Underground

Genghis Cohen
Fri, 9 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
$12.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Provoker Demon Compass Tour Kickoff Afterparty

Maruex

Riki

Going Underground

All DJ Sets

Please note: This ticket does not get you entry for the live performance show. This is for the afterparty only.

Lineup subject to change//all sales final.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Genghis Cohen.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mareux, Riki

Venue

Genghis Cohen

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

