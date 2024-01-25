Top track

Soul Oddity - Fugue

Metro Mover by Jezebel

MODE
Thu, 25 Jan, 10:00 pm
PartyMiami
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Jezebel presents: Metro Mover, a new series on Thursdays in the heart of Downtown Miami.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Jezebel.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

MODE

2 S Miami Ave, Miami, Florida 33130, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

