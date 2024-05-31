Top track

Sleeping With the Enemy

BbyMutha

Village Underground
Fri, 31 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £20.66

About bbymutha

Bbymutha uses Southern hip-hop to tell stories of her religious upbringing, her sexuality and her experience of being a Black single mother. The Tennessee rapper announced a short-lived retirement after the release of her debut album, Motherland (2020), be Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

If you have any queries or would like more information about access at Village Underground, please see our FAQs here: https://bit.ly/3EhSLgF, or contact DICE through the Help Centre.

This is a 18+ event.

Presented by FORM.
Lineup

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

