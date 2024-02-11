Top track

Austin Manuel - Falling Down From Heaven

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Austin Manuel releases "Twenty Hundred Miles Away"

Healing Force of the Universe
Sun, 11 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsAlhambra
$12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Austin Manuel - Falling Down From Heaven
Got a code?

About

Austin Manuel moves his AMPMAM (austin manuel presents music: austin manuel) Residency to AMPM's new home, Healing Force of the Universe, for the first time on February 11 in celebration of his newest single "Twenty Hundred Miles Away" from hi***...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Healing Force of the Universe.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Austin Manuel, Butch Bastard, Jon Titterington

Venue

Healing Force of the Universe

1200 East Walnut Street, Pasadena, California 91106, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.