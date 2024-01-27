DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

after do Flamengo

Fixation
Sat, 27 Jan, 4:00 pm
GigsOrlando
$18.11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

After do jogo do Flamengo com roda de samba, pagode e funk

This is an 18+ event
Presented by PH Entertainment.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Fixation

15 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, United States
Doors open4:00 pm

