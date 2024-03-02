DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Vinyle Village • 8th Anniversary: Voodoos & Taboos

Le Mazette
Sat, 2 Mar, 2:00 pm
PartyParis
From €9.18
About

8 ANS, NOM DU PIPE !

8 ans déjà que l'on sillonne les mers. Pour cette occasion on se retrouve comme à l'ancienne sur une barge pour une journée de digging et une soirée de pirate au Mazette sur deux scènes !

Des bacs, des fripes et des expositions de 14...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Voodoos and Taboos, Samuel Tauby, Alyhas and 1 more

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open2:00 pm

