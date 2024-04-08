Top track

Kristin Hersh + Steve Kilbey plays The Church

Chiesa Evangelica Metodista di Roma
Mon, 8 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsRoma
€30

About

Tornano le Church Sessions di Unplugged In Monti con un doppio live assolutamente imperdibile: sul palco della suggestiva chiesa evangelica metodista di Roma si alterneranno KRISTIN HERSH, voce e leader degli indimenticati Throwing Muses e 50 Foot Wave, e...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Cut Press di Emanuele Chiti.

Lineup

Steve Kilbey, Kristin Hersh

Venue

Chiesa Evangelica Metodista di Roma

Via Firenze 38, 00184 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Doors open7:45 pm

