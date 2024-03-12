DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gabrielle Pietrangelo

Club Congress
Tue, 12 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tuesday March 12th

7pm doors, 7:30 show

$15

---GABRIELLE PIETRANGELO---Join Sonoran songbird, Gabrielle Pietrangelo, for a celebration of the music video premiere of her third single, "No Mistake." Gabrielle will be joined by her backing band, includin...

All ages
Presented by Hotel Congress.
Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

