Poppin: Hip Hop, Afro, Shatta

Movida Club
Sat, 17 Feb, 11:45 pm
PartyParis
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

POPPIN

HIP HOP US - RAP FR - AFRO - AMAPIANO - SHATTA

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Majors Prod.
Lineup

Venue

Movida Club

32 Avenue Corentin Cariou, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open11:45 pm

