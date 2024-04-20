DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
(ESP) 20 de abril save the date! JACKIES regresa a La Terrrazza, vuelven las #openair parties en nuestra casa de Barcelona, en nuestro espacio favorito en el corazón del Poble Español. El opening party siempre es una fecha muy especial, donde nos reunimos...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.