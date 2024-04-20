DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jackies Opening Party at La Terrrazza 2024

La Terrrazza
Sat, 20 Apr, 5:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
From €16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

(ESP) 20 de abril save the date! JACKIES regresa a La Terrrazza, vuelven las #openair parties en nuestra casa de Barcelona, en nuestro espacio favorito en el corazón del Poble Español. El opening party siempre es una fecha muy especial, donde nos reunimos...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por JACKIES.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

TBA

Venue

La Terrrazza

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open5:00 pm

