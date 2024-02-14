Top track

Angie - Frasi mai dette

Sidea & Angie Live @ 21 House of Stories Navigli

21 House of Stories Navigli
Wed, 14 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La sera di San Valentino il palco di 21 House of Stories Navigli vedrà la performance live acustica di due giovani artiste che si muovono nel mondo R&B: Sidea e Angie.

Ci vediamo qui per aperitivo e bella musica :)

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 21 House of Stories.

Lineup

Angie, Sidea

Venue

21 House of Stories Navigli

Via Ascanio Sforza 7, 20136 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open7:30 pm

