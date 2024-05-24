Top track

Project 6 Festival / Rinse 30th Anniversary 2024

Brockwell Park
Fri, 24 May, 1:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £44.64The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The beating heart of UK underground radio, Rinse FM is set to ignite London's Brockwell Park on May 24th, 2024, with the return of Project 6 Festival, an all encompassing showcase of cutting-edge music. Featuring top names across drum & bass, jungle, amapi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Project 6 & Rinse 30th Anniversary
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

80
Nines, Pusha T, Eliza Rose and 80 more

Venue

Brockwell Park

Dulwich Rd, London SE24 0PA
Doors open1:00 pm
10000 capacity
Accessibility information

