QM : IINTACT COLLECTIVE / TAL﻿A UNIS

The Black Lion
Thu, 7 Mar, 9:00 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
QM Records bring an exciting event to Black Lion putting on the acts you need to see in the Brighton scene.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by QM Records.
The Black Lion

Black Lion, 14 Black Lion St, Brighton BN1 1ND, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

