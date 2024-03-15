Top track

Loco Dice - M Train To Brooklyn - Marco Carola Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Music On: Marco Carola B2B Loco Dice

Club Space Miami
Fri, 15 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
From $40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Loco Dice - M Train To Brooklyn - Marco Carola Remix
Got a code?

About

Marco Carloa and Music on are taking over The Terrace this March. See him go B2B with Loco Dice for a classic Space party, Friday night into Saturday afternoon.

From Miami, with love.

21+

Please check your DICE confirmation email for further details.

...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Link Miami Rebels.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Marco Carola, Loco Dice, Miguelle & Tons

Venue

Club Space Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.