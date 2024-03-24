DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sound of Colors es un grupo de música madrileño que se atreve a innovar en el pop electrónico. Destacan por la musicalidad de sus canciones, que mezclan la producción electrónica con un abanico de distintos géneros musicales logrando crear un viaje de soni...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.