Sound of Colors

Siroco
Sun, 24 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€11
About

Sound of Colors es un grupo de música madrileño que se atreve a innovar en el pop electrónico. Destacan por la musicalidad de sus canciones, que mezclan la producción electrónica con un abanico de distintos géneros musicales logrando crear un viaje de soni...

Menores de 16 años acompañados de padres o tutores legales
Organizado por Sound of Colors
Lineup

Sound of Colors

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

