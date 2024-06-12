Top track

Thérèse en concert

La Maroquinerie
Wed, 12 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€23.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Musicienne, D.A / styliste, modèle et conférencière engagée, Thérèse tatoue dans le réel son conte des mille et une vies. A l’image de son atypique parcours, son projet artistique est libre, engagé, métissé, populaire et exigeant.
Tout public
Présenté par Furax.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Thérèse

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

