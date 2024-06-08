Top track

Eartheater + Kiss Facility

Élysée Montmartre
Sat, 8 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€31.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Super! présente :

Eartheater en concert le 8 juin 2024 à l'Elysée Montmartre

Première partie : Kiss Facility

Eartheater pratique sa propre alchimie poétique, fondant ses sujets en objets : les vagues transforment les coquillages en sable ; les flammes f...

Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kiss Facility, Eartheater

Venue

Élysée Montmartre

72 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

