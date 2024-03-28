Top track

Femur - SWEAT

Femur

The Victoria
Thu, 28 Mar, 7:00 pm
About

BIG TIN & JARRED UP PRESENT:

FEMUR

Leaving a trail of ringing heads and broken strings in their wake come FEMUR.

Self-recorded debut album 'People Parts' and a brace of tours have "crystallised into the bewildering, hook-filled, psych grunge onslaught w...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by BIG TIN LTD.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:00 pm

