DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SPANK - Junior DeVega, B. Side and Nadz

The Flamingo House
Fri, 9 Feb, 8:00 pm
PartySacramento
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join us this Friday 2/9 as the Spank cru @thepartyspank celebrates the ultimate Anti-Valentine’s Day throwdown with Desperate Disco Ho’s in tow. Needle drops at 8p.

FREE B4 9p if in the theme. Swipe left for deets

DJs

Junior DeVega

Nadz

B.Side

PERFRO...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Party SPANK & The Flamingo House
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Flamingo House

2315 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.