say she she

Tramshed
Sun, 31 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsCardiff
£22.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FORM Presents

SAY SHE SHE

+ Special Guests

This is a 14+ event. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by FORM.
Lineup

Say She She

Venue

Tramshed

Clare Rd, Cardiff CF11 6QP
Doors open7:30 pm
1000 capacity

