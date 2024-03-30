Top track

Joelle Bensaid and Superblush

DROM
Sat, 30 Mar, 7:00 pm
About

🎤🌟 Get ready to embark on a mesmerizing musical journey with the sensational Joelle Bensaid and the electrifying SuperBlush as they take center stage at DROM on March 30! 🎶 Brace yourself for a night of soulful melodies, captivating performances, and an...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by DROM.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Joelle Bensaid, Superblush

Venue

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

