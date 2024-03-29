DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
🎤🌟 Get ready to embark on a mesmerizing musical journey with the sensational Joelle Bensaid and the electrifying SuperBlush as they take center stage at DROM on March 30! 🎶 Brace yourself for a night of soulful melodies, captivating performances, and an...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.