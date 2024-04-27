DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

43ª aniversario Clamores: Rambalaya

Sala Clamores
Sat, 27 Apr, 10:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

En 1973 Elvis Presley vivió su último gran pico de inspiración en un estudio de grabación. Al menos de manera continuada. Tras haber sido número uno con Aloha from Hawaii, enésimo directo perpetrado por el Coronel Parker, Elvis quiso intentar capturar en e...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.
Lineup

Rambalaya

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open10:00 pm

