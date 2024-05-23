DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sid The Cat Presents
Mo Dotti / Lunchbox / TSlippers
5/23/2024 at Permanent Records Roadhouse
Inside Show.
21+
—
Mo Dotti (from Los Angeles) plays shoegaze pop. They have released two EPs and are currently working on their debut LP.
—
Lunchbox's Ti...
