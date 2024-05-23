DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mo Dotti / Lunchbox / Slippers

Permanent Records Roadhouse
Thu, 23 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$12.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sid The Cat Presents

Mo Dotti / Lunchbox / TSlippers

5/23/2024 at Permanent Records Roadhouse

Inside Show.

21+

Mo Dotti (from Los Angeles) plays shoegaze pop. They have released two EPs and are currently working on their debut LP.

Lunchbox's Ti...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mo Dotti, Slippers

Venue

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90065, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.