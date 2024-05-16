Top track

Minami Deutsch + Stereocilia

Dareshack
Thu, 16 May, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£18.70

About

Minami Deutsch is a Krautrock band from Tokyo.

These self-described “repetition freaks” cite psychedelic rock and minimal techno as guideposts, but—as evidenced by a band name that is Japanese for “South Germany”—they’re really obsessed with krautrock.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gravy Train.
Lineup

Stereocilia, Minami Deutsch

Venue

Dareshack

Wine St, Bristol BS1 2BD, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

