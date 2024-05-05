DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rotten Sound & Escuela Grund & Wojczech

Hafenklang
Sun, 5 May, 7:00 pm
€22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

ROTTEN SOUND ist eine finnische Grindcore-Band aus Vaasa, die im Juli 1993 von Mika Aalto gegründet wurde. Ihre aktuelle Besetzung besteht aus Mika Aalto (E-Gitarre), Kristian Toivainen (E-Bass), Sami Latva (Schlagzeug) und Keijo Niinimaa (Gesang).

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Hafenklang.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rotten Sound, Escuela Grind, Wojczech

Venue

Hafenklang

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

