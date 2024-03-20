Top track

PAR.SEK - Changer

Concert • Par.Sek

Le Mazette
Wed, 20 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ils sont drôles, sauvages et parlent à la fois d’amour, de fin du monde et même de l’amour pendant la fin du monde. Par.sek c’est notre dernier coup de cœur pop aux sonorités electro/punk et on t’invite à en profiter avec nous le 20 mars sur scène !

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
Lineup

PAR.SEK

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

