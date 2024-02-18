DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hola de nuevo, ¡MANUELAS!
El próximo domingo 18 de febrero tenemos nueva cita. Nos volvemos a ver en la sala 2 de Razzmatazz de 17h a 23h para seguir pasándolo bien.
17h-19h - Agila777
19h-21h - Sujaila
21h-23h - Klandestina
Para las que aún no nos co...
