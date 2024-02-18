DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Manuelas

Razzmatazz 2
Sun, 18 Feb, 5:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
€17
About

Hola de nuevo, ¡MANUELAS!

El próximo domingo 18 de febrero tenemos nueva cita. Nos volvemos a ver en la sala 2 de Razzmatazz de 17h a 23h para seguir pasándolo bien.

17h-19h - Agila777

19h-21h - Sujaila

21h-23h - Klandestina

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por MANUELAS.
Lineup

Agila777, Sujaila

Venue

Razzmatazz 2

Carrer de Pamplona, 88, 08018 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open5:00 pm

