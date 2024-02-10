DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DRAMA DEUS
Il Sanremo di BASE
Musiche: burlesque, drag, arti performative, votazioni e commenti, urla e risate
Dirige l’orchestra l’ensemble dell artist di Drama Milano
Codice Televoto: 06 e 09 (Febbraio 2024)
Cantano: tutt voi
"Se sogni una canz...
