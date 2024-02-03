DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
House Hats has curated an all-female dj line up, shining light on some of the female local talent New York City has to offer. These ladies have been doing a brilliant job in the scene, all having a unique sound to them. Come support and dance with us!
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.