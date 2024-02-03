DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

HOUSE HATS w/ Van Der Laan, Branqueeno, & RNÉ

Deluxx Fluxx
Sat, 3 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

House Hats has curated an all-female dj line up, shining light on some of the female local talent New York City has to offer. These ladies have been doing a brilliant job in the scene, all having a unique sound to them. Come support and dance with us!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Deluxx Fluxx NYC
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Branqueeno

Venue

Deluxx Fluxx

125 East 11th Street, BSMNT, New York City, New York 10003, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.