Top track

Eli Escobar - Chaka Khan

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Eli Escobar All Night

SILO Brooklyn
Fri, 23 Feb, 10:30 pm
DJNew York
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Eli Escobar - Chaka Khan
Got a code?

About

New York's hometown hero returns for another unmissable open-to-close journey through dance music.

With over two decades of electronic music eminence, Eli Escobar has confirmed his place amongst dance music greats. With an unparalleled record collection o...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Eli Escobar

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.