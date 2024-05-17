Top track

RE/FORM Presents: François X, ØTTA, & Adrian Reyes

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Fri, 17 May, 11:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $23.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On Friday, May 17th, RE/FORM Presents: François X, ØTTA, & Adrian Reyes

Both François X and ØTTA made their LA Debut last year and we can't wait to have them returns. On opening duties, we welcome Adrian Reyes!

Small clutch bags or wallets that do not ex...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by WORK (SIX AM & Synthetik Minds)
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Francois X, ØTTA, Adrian Reyes

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

