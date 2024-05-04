Top track

Conducta & Sammy Virji - Whippet

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Into The Woods presents Conducta b2b Todd Edwards and Jared Jackson (Soulection)

LA, TBA
Sat, 4 May, 10:00 pm
DJHollywood
From $36.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Conducta & Sammy Virji - Whippet
Got a code?

About

Into The Woods presents Conducta b2b Todd Edwards and Jared Jackson (Soulection)

Conducta is an icon and trailblazer who has led the charge for the resurgence of UK Garage. In addition to DJing and producing, Conducta is also the founder and head of Kiwi...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Into the Woods
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Conducta, Todd Edwards, Jared Jackson and 2 more

Venue

LA, TBA

Los Angeles, California, USA
0
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.