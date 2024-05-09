DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sam Lake: Esméralda (WIP)

The Bill Murray
Thu, 9 May, 9:45 pm
ComedyLondon
£8.34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sam Lake presents a new show about living up to expectations, grief and embracing your heritage. In an effort to make his Spanish mum proud, he’s finally getting around to learning Spanish. Join Sam for an hour of new material on video games, Cornish pasti...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sam Lake

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.