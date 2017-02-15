DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dürüm Records invite Match Box

Point Ephémère
15 Feb - 17 Feb
DJParis
€7
About

22:00 - 23:30 : Anka b2b Amayo (Saturation Collective)

23:30 - 00:45 : Molzz (Dürüm Records)

00:45 - 02:45 : Match Box

02:45 - 04:00 : Farkas (Dürüm Records)

-
Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open10:00 pm

